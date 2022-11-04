Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Lowered to $63.00 at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

FTNT opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,925,000 after purchasing an additional 256,288 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2,492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

