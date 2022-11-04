Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.
Fortive has a payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.
Fortive Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Fortive stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Fortive
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.