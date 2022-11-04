Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) vs. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.
Risk and Volatility
Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Four Corners Property Trust
|44.68%
|10.01%
|4.92%
|Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|121.82%
|45.54%
|17.74%
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Four Corners Property Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Four Corners Property Trust
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2.50
|Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.10%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Four Corners Property Trust
|$199.38 million
|10.61
|$85.58 million
|$1.23
|21.11
|Universal Health Realty Income Trust
|$84.19 million
|7.75
|$109.17 million
|$7.77
|6.09
Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
94.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Four Corners Property Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Four Corners Property Trust
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.