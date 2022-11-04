Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) vs. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 44.68% 10.01% 4.92% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 121.82% 45.54% 17.74%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Four Corners Property Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.10%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $199.38 million 10.61 $85.58 million $1.23 21.11 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $84.19 million 7.75 $109.17 million $7.77 6.09

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Four Corners Property Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

