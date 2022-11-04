Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 55,596 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 55,596 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $230,723.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,844,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,854,255.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 65,118 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $279,356.22.

On Friday, October 28th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 64,406 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $273,725.50.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 71,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $302,460.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 53,800 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,966.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 37,672 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $153,325.04.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $250,619.74.

On Monday, October 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 51,277 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $213,312.32.

On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $243,355.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 46,244 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $193,762.36.

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $155,023.44.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.01. 47,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

