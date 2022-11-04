Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $410,112.50 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Freshworks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $121.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Freshworks by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 636,297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,105,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,835,000 after purchasing an additional 356,175 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,705,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

