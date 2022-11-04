Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Shares Down 4.1%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.27. 22,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 25,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Friedman Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $67.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

