Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNKO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

Funko stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Funko will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,821 shares of company stock worth $1,497,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Funko by 8,667.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Funko by 457.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Funko in the second quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

