FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $84.27 million and $1.43 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

