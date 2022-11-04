Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Rating) was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 19,912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 152,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fury Gold Mines by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 66,214 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 31.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the second quarter worth $4,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

