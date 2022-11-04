FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Secure Energy Services Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

SES has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Shares of SES stock opened at C$7.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.65. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$4.58 and a twelve month high of C$7.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.