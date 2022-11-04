FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blucora in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blucora’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Blucora’s FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BCOR stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Blucora has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Blucora in the second quarter worth $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 177.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

