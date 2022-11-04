FY2022 Earnings Forecast for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for BlueLinx in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $30.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $29.34. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlueLinx’s current full-year earnings is $29.34 per share.

BXC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

BlueLinx stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 74.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.61 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 45.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 21.2% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 13.5% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

