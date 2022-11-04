FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Shift Technologies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.22). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shift Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 420.06%. The business had revenue of $223.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.03 million.

SFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.77.

Shares of SFT opened at $0.48 on Friday. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Shift Technologies by 93.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shift Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shift Technologies by 82.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

