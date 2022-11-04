FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Trane Technologies plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Trane Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.15. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

TT stock opened at $164.78 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

