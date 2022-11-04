FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVNS. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,438,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

