FY2022 EPS Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AVNS. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AVNS stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after purchasing an additional 271,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,438,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

