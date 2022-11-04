FY2022 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($9.46) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($9.10). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.43) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.94) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 4.6 %

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 52.76% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.86) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,191.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

