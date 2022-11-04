FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.24 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DIN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.73. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.03 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

