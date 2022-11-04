FY2022 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Decreased by Analyst

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will earn $7.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

FMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

NYSE FMC opened at $123.34 on Friday. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

