FY2022 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $17.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.60. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 38.25%.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

NYSE:LCII opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.51. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $163.33.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

