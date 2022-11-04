FY2022 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

MC opened at $39.92 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

