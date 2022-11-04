FY2022 EPS Estimates for OP Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OP Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

OP Bancorp stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.59. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 311,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,176,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,198,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,724 shares of company stock valued at $653,011. Corporate insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.72%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

