FY2022 EPS Estimates for OP Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for OP Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
OP Bancorp Stock Performance
OP Bancorp stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.59. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,176,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,198,029.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,724 shares of company stock valued at $653,011. Corporate insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.
OP Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.72%.
About OP Bancorp
OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.
