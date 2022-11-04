FY2022 EPS Estimates for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Lifted by Analyst

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paycom Software in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $326.33 on Friday. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $522.84. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.15.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

