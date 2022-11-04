FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAKE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,226,000 after buying an additional 655,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

