FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fortinet, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fortinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 58,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,394. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 49.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fortinet by 3.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 411,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.