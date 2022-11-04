G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Down to $13.75

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $13.10. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 65 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered G. Willi-Food International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $655 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.54.
G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.38%.
About G. Willi-Food International
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
