G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, G999 has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $10,206.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00091361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00070641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00026638 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006882 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

