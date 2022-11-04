Gala 1-Day Volume Tops $830.18 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Gala has a total market capitalization of $250.54 million and $830.18 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

