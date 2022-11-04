Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $23.12 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.43. The company had a trading volume of 974,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,025,248. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,918 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,324. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

