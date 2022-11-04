Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,991 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,429 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 722,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,949,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

