Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 2,768 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.80. The company had a trading volume of 38,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,399. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $71.45 and a 52-week high of $299.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

