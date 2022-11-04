Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 360 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

