Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 580 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. 32,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

