Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 888 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $20.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $654.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,071. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $616.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.47. The company has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

