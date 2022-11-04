Gas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.79 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00011732 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Gas has a market cap of $25.02 million and $25.79 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003293 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,720.87 or 0.31984235 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012492 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
