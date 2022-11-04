Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,273 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Gates Industrial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,522,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,275 shares during the period.

NYSE GTES opened at $10.94 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

