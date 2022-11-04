GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €38.00 by Warburg Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €38.00 ($38.00) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of ETR G1A traded down €0.83 ($0.83) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €34.54 ($34.54). 540,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is €33.83 and its 200 day moving average is €35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.18 ($31.18) and a one year high of €48.55 ($48.55).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

