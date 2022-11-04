Gelesis (NYSE:GLS) Trading Down 20.5%

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) fell 20.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 157,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 211,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gelesis in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock.

Gelesis Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gelesis

Gelesis ( NYSE:GLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gelesis during the third quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gelesis during the first quarter valued at about $5,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gelesis during the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gelesis during the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gelesis during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gelesis

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

