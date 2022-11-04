Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $285.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.52.

GNRC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.80. 35,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,895. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Generac has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $463.46.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Generac by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,801,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

