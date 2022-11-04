General American Investors Company, Inc. (GAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

General American Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:GAM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. 34,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,154. General American Investors has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88.

In related news, insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,461.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $69,464. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in General American Investors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in General American Investors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

