General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

General American Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GAM opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

In other news, insider Anang K. Majmudar purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $32,461.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $69,464 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

