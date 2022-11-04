General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 527,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,701,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

