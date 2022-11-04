GICTrade Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $90.87 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $90.87 million and $43,308.00 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GICTrade has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.93 or 0.31740265 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012397 BTC.

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.91513476 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43,497.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

