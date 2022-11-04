Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$39.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.76. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$33.83 and a 52-week high of C$55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.63.

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.