Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$39.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.76. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$33.83 and a 52-week high of C$55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
