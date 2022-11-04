Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GILGet Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$39.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.76. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$33.83 and a 52-week high of C$55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GILGet Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 4.4000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.63.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

