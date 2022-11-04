Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 196,308 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 196,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $543,773.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,780,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,100,816.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Barry Canton sold 204,478 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $554,135.38.

On Monday, October 24th, Barry Canton sold 206,503 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $512,127.44.

On Thursday, October 20th, Barry Canton sold 196,721 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $485,900.87.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 198,051 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $522,854.64.

On Friday, October 14th, Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $565,783.76.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Barry Canton sold 211,065 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $593,092.65.

On Monday, October 10th, Barry Canton sold 213,575 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $615,096.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DNA stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. The company had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNA. Raymond James increased their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

