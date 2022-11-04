GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down to $41.60

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.60, but opened at $38.00. GitLab shares last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 45,445 shares.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after buying an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $58,657,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $28,718,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

