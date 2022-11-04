Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

GJNSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.50.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $17.26 on Monday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

