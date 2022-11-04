Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Investment’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GAIN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

GAIN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 66.37% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.08 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth $141,000.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

