Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Lowered to GBX 680

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 680 ($7.86) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLEN. set a GBX 560 ($6.47) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 500 ($5.78) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.36) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.09) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 596.92 ($6.90).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 519 ($6.00) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 488.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 478.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 346.40 ($4.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 508.82.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

