Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

CO opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $363.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

