Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.53-9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.39. Global Payments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.53-$9.75 EPS.

Global Payments Stock Down 12.3 %

GPN stock traded down $13.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.34. 7,877,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,060,069. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $93.99 and a 52 week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 332,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,327,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

